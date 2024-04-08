6,266 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.