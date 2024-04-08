68,932 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $204.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

