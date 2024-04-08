7,789 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $41.32 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.