8,508 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $454.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.