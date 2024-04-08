988 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $575.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

