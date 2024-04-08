Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

