Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Adecoagro Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
