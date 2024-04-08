Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.