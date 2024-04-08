Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $485.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

