AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.75.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. In related news, Director Judy Goldring purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

