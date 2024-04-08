Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.66% of Air Transport Services Group worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $12.92 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

