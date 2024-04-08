Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

