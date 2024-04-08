Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

