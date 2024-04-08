Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

