Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIF stock opened at C$52.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$58.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1054531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

