Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

