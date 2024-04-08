American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $245.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.25.

NYSE:AXP opened at $222.46 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

