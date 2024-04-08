American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

