Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $285.53 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

