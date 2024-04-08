Americana Partners LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

