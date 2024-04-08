Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $117.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

