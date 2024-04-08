Americana Partners LLC Buys 77 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $227.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

