Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $183.14 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

