Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $518.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

