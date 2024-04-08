Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

