Americana Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

