Americana Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,501.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,621.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,515.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.