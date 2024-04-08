Americana Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $3,892,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

