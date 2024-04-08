Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBB opened at $91.16 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

