Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $477.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

