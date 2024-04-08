Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 449,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,769 shares of company stock worth $98,576,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

