Americana Partners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $444.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.79 and a 52-week high of $444.73.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

