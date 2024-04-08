Americana Partners LLC Purchases 4,139 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

