Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK opened at $797.56 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $808.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.