Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

LYB stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

