Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $134.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

