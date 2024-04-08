Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $115.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

