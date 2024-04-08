Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 631,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

