Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

