Americana Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

