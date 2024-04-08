Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

