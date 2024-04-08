Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 180,409 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 105,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 156,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.