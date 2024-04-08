Americana Partners LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.