Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $222.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.