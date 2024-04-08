America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $491,725.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at $42,140,832.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CRMT opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.