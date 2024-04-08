America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $491,725.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at $42,140,832.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

