Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $63.54 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

