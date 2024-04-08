Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $39.09

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

