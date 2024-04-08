Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.20

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.