Analyzing United Homes Group (UHG) & Its Peers

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Homes Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -35.05 United Homes Group Competitors $6.39 billion $795.49 million 8.33

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s peers have a beta of 2.66, indicating that their average share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.31% 15.46% 11.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 332 1646 1532 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.06%. Given United Homes Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

United Homes Group peers beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

