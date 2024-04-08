AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 9.8 %

ANGO stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

