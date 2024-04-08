ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

ANSYS stock opened at $341.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.